Lidl opening first stores with locations in region to follow

German supermarket chain Lidl has opened its first stores in Virginia and the Carolinas with other stores to follow in Delaware and Maryland.

The company has built distribution centers in Virginia, North Carolina and in western Cecil County, MD, west of the Delaware line. Cost of the Cecil distribution center is estimated at $100 million.

The company has been scouting out locations and moving blueprints through planning commissions in the region, but has been quiet on store locations.

Lidl is a rival to German-based Aldi, which has grown to nearly 2,000 stores since its launch in the U.S. in the 1970s.

Advertisement

Aldi operates separately from upscale discounter Trader Joe’s, which has about 450 stores, including a location in north Wilmington. Branches of the German family own the two retailers.

Aldi entered Delaware last year with stores in Camden and Middletown.

Both Aldi and Lidl feature discount prices, lean staffing, small store sizes and many private label products. Lidl will feature fresh-baked goods and a wide variety of cheeses, as well as non-food items that can include fitness gear and outdoor furniture.

The average Lidl has about 20,000 square feet.

Both see a chance to get a bigger foothold in the turbulent U.S. market.

A big target is Walmart, which is now the nation’s largest grocery retailer. Aldi has placed its stores in the region near Walmarts, emphasizing its convenience and discount pricing for produce and other items.

The market has also been shaken by the announced acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon.