Lidl opening first stores with locations in region to follow

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0

German supermarket chain Lidl has opened its first stores in Virginia and the Carolinas with other stores to follow in Delaware and Maryland.

The company has built distribution centers in Virginia, North Carolina and in western Cecil County, MD, west of the Delaware line. Cost of the Cecil distribution center is estimated at $100 million.

The company has been scouting out locations and moving blueprints through planning commissions in the region, but has been quiet on store locations.

Lidl is a rival to German-based Aldi, which has grown to nearly 2,000 stores since its launch in the U.S. in the 1970s.

Advertisement

Lidl holding hiring fair in preparation for expansion in Delaware

Aldi operates separately from upscale discounter Trader Joe’s, which has about 450 stores, including a location in north Wilmington. Branches of the German family own the two retailers.

Aldi entered Delaware last year with stores in Camden and Middletown.

Both Aldi and Lidl feature discount prices, lean staffing, small store sizes and many private label products. Lidl will feature fresh-baked goods and a wide variety of cheeses, as well as non-food items that can include fitness gear and outdoor furniture.

The average Lidl has about 20,000 square feet.

Both see a chance to get a bigger foothold in the turbulent U.S. market.

A big target is Walmart, which is now the nation’s largest grocery retailer. Aldi has placed its stores in the region near Walmarts, emphasizing its convenience and discount pricing for produce and other items.

The market has also been shaken by the announced acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon.

Lidl stores to open this summer:

City, State

Address

Kinston, NC

4050 W Vernon Ave

Greenville, NC

1800 East Fire Tower Rd

Wilson, NC

3520 Raleigh Rd Parkway West

Sanford, NC

3209 NC 87 South

Rocky Mount, NC

940 N Wesleyan Blvd

Winston-Salem, NC

3315 Sides Branch Rd

Havelock, NC

547 US Hwy 70 West

Rockingham, NC

705 US 74 Business East

Wake Forest, NC

1120 South Main St

Spartanburg, SC

8180 Warren H Abernathy Hwy

Greenville, SC

2037 Wade Hampton Boulevard

Virginia Beach, VA

6196 Providence Rd

Hampton, VA

2000 W Mercury Blvd

Culpeper, VA

15169 Brandy Road

Chesapeake, VA

4033 Portsmouth Blvd

Norfolk, VA

6440 N Military Hwy

Newport News, VA

11076 Warwick Blvd

Richmond, VA

12151 W. Broad St

North Chesterfield, VA

1311 Mall Drive

Richmond, VA

5110 S Laburnum Ave

Lidl operates about 10,000 stores in 27 countries throughout Europe.Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia in June 2015.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement