Learning competencies topic of Tech Forum event

Members of the Delaware Technology Forum took a dive into the world of sustainable competencies at its monthly meeting Wednesday night.

John Royer, founder of Newark-based Insitehub and Scott Shaw, department chair of the Game Design and Development Program and the Video and Motion Graphics Program atWilmington University offered a look into the present and future of learning.

The term sustainable competencies refers to gaining competence in specific areas and having credentials that let teams members know the skills are in place, Royer told the group at the event at Wilmington University.

A local example of credentialing cited by Royer is Zip Code Wilmington, an intense coding “boot camp” that has seen most of its graduates placed in technology slots at area companies.

Through Insite Hub, Royer, a veteran of AstaZeneca, has focused on training of sales forces in the pharmaceutical business. Of late, the company has moved into areas such as online universities.

The event was co-sponsored Wilmington University and PADLA, the Pennsylvania/Delaware/New Jersey Distance Learning Association.

The need for credentials is growing in a world where we will see “fewer AstraZenecas and Bank of Americas,” Royer said.

Instead, teams will form to start projects and perhaps the companies of the future.

For those with the required skills, the barriers to entry are much lower in building a robust enterprise platform that can launch a business, Royer said.

Revolutionizing learning are video, micro platforms such as Facebook and Twitter and the exploding world of mobile. Royer said reports indicate the number of mobile phones in the world now outnumber toothbrushes.

An example of the use of video is the vast library of user-generated YouTube videos that can walk you through simple and complex jobs around the house.

YouTube owner Google offers online courses on its products and job networking giant LinkedIn recently acquired Lynda.com, an online learning platform. Linkedin was recently acquired by Microsoft.

Shaw outlined the technology offerings of Wilmington University, including the use of co-op students who work with local companies. In one instance, New Castle County sought assistance from Wilmington U on its television operation and has partnered with the university ever since.

The university has received regional recognition for its gaming technology. That work has made its way into a technology offering that offers a way for students to find their way around the campus.

Shaw said an ideal envrironment is one where students “fail fast,” learn rapidly and gain competency before facing a workplace where failure leads to firing.

The Technology Forum holds networking and educational events, usually on the third Wednesday each month.

