Jewish Federation wins 2 marketing awards

The Jewish Federation of Delaware has received two awards recognizing creativity and marketing excellence in the 23rd Annual Communicator Awards (CommunicatorAwards.com), an international awards program recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications.

Founded two decades ago, The Communicator Awards receives over 6,000 entries from companies and agencies of all sizes, making it one of the largest award competitions of its kind in the world.

Federation received an Award of Distinction in the Annual Report Category for its “2015-2016 Report to the Community – Strengthening Community TOGETHER” and an Award of Distinction in the Outdoor Category for its “We Are Stronger TOGETHER” PSA Campaign.

“It is an honor to be recognized for creative excellence among such great competition,” stated Seth J. Katzen, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Delaware. “Receiving a Communicator Award is especially meaningful as we are a nonprofit organization who is often competing against much larger companies and organizations with greater resources.”