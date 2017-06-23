Jet service returning to Delmarva

Jet service will return to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Salisbury-based Piedmont Airlines plans to add jet service from Salisbury Regional Airport as it retires turboprop aircraft that currently serve the city, media reports indicted.

Piedmont flies smaller regional jets.

Piedmont is part of American Airlines, with its aircraft carrying the American colors. Piedmont was a regional airline that became part of US Airways, which merged with American.

The airport is used by business travelers from Sussex County and other areas of Delmarva.

The airport operates half a dozen flights daily to American’s hubs in Charlotte and Philadelphia. Fares can be markedly higher, leading many leisure travelers to drive to Philadelphia or Baltimore.

The airport was in the news when southern Delaware State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn was found to have a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage. Pettyjohn indicated he was hurrying to catch the fight an accidentally left the gun in the bag.

Unloaded guns can be carried in checked luggage.

The offense is considered to be a felony. However, penalties are usually lighter for offenders without records.

Pettyjohn’s Facebook page carried posts from supporters who expressed their support.

Pettyjohn was reportedly concerned about his safety after the shooting of a congressman outside Washington, D.C.