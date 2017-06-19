ILC Dover develops bulk liquid transport, dispensing system

ILC Dover,Frederica, announced the introduction of its new Xtrakt System for bulk liquid dispensing. The innovative system is designed to provide virtually complete extraction of liquids, such as lotions.

The system is designed to provide virtually complete extraction of both low- and high-viscosity liquids, such as lotions, creams and gels, dispensed from shipping and transfer totes that use liquid liners in intermediate bulk containers.

At the same time, the system improves operator safety and ensures sanitary handling of product throughout the shipping, transfer and dispensing process.

In making the announcement, Glenn LeBlanc, ILC Dover’s VP & Division Manager for Packaging, noted, “Using a systems approach and their extensive knowledge of advanced films and packaging technology, our team of engineers at ILC Dover have developed a system that efficiently dispenses liquids from bulk containers. We believe our Xtrakt System represents a new standard in bulk liquid handling, especially for viscous products.”

Advertisement

ILC Dover is best known for its spacesuits, but also offers products for a variety of industries including industrial product and inflatables used to keep floodwaters out of tunnels.