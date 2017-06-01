Icelandair now flying out of Philadelphia

Icelandair has joined the list of nonstop European destinations from Philadelphia International Airport.

This week, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and dignitaries boarded a slow plane to Reykjavik after mechanical problems delayed the first day of Iceland Air service from Philadelphia InternationalAirport toReykjavik.

According to Philly.com, the flight was diverted to Boston after a rubber-like smell was detected on the aircraft.

The seasonal service Reykjavik is PHL’s 34th non-stop international destination and the 16th in Europe. Iceland has become a popular destination fortravelers drawn to its hot springs, striking scenery and Nordic traditions. Icelandair pioneered budget airlines in Europe and now has a 28-jet fleet

