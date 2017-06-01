Icelandair now flying out of Philadelphia
Icelandair has joined the list of nonstop European destinations from Philadelphia International Airport.
This week, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and dignitaries boarded a slow plane to Reykjavik after mechanical problems delayed the first day of Iceland Air service from Philadelphia InternationalAirport toReykjavik.
According to Philly.com, the flight was diverted to Boston after a rubber-like smell was detected on the aircraft.
The seasonal service Reykjavik is PHL’s 34th non-stop international destination and the 16th in Europe. Iceland has become a popular destination fortravelers drawn to its hot springs, striking scenery and Nordic traditions. Icelandair pioneered budget airlines in Europe and now has a 28-jet fleet
Iceland also serves as a gateway to more than 25 European destinations.
Both Philadelphia and Reykjavik attract millions of visitors each year.
In 2016, the Organization of World Heritage Cities recognized Independence Hall as a World Heritage designation. Reykjavik is a vibrant city of literary excellence which became the fifth UNESCO City of Literature in 2011.
Icelandair will offer four departures per week.
Delaware travelers also have the option of service toReykjavik is also offered out of Baltimore-Washington by WOW Air, a discount carrier.
