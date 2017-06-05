Housing program for vulnerable populations marks 5th anniversary

On Monday, Gov. John Carney marked the fifth anniversary of the State Rental Assistance Program.

The program has provided housing for 1,200 Delawareans through a unique collaboration supporting those in need of help. The anniversary event took place at the Herman S. Holloway Campus of the Department of Health and Social Services.

“We are providing a bridge to independence, helping more Delawareans live self-sufficient lives,” saidCarney. “SRAP is a great example of how government agencies can work together to more efficiently deliver important services, and effectively help Delawareans in need. Thank you also to members of the General Assembly for their continued support of the program.”

The State Rental Assistance Program, or SRAP, provides rental vouchers to low-income Delawareans who require affordable housing and supportive services to live safely and independently in the community.

Advertisement

SRAP helps vulnerable populations – people exiting or at risk of admission to state long-term care institutions, youth aging out of foster care, and families for whom housing is a barrier to reunification, among others. All clients must be referred by an agency or partner.

Since 2011, more than 200 SRAP clients have successfully transitioned out of the program, either by handling rental payments on their own or by receiving housing assistance from another source. There are more than 720 families and individuals currently housed through SRAP.

SRAP client Zoraida Baez found the first apartment through the program. “It’s such a relief,” said Baez, of Newark, who has also experienced homelessness. “I love it. I can come and go when I want. It’s my own place.”

SRAP is operated jointly by the Delaware State Housing Authority, which issues the vouchers; the Department of Health and Social Services, which refers clients in various programs; and the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families, which refers former foster youth and reunification families. Funding comes from the state’s General Fund through DSHA, as well as through DHSS’ Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, totaling $5.3 million.

“This is about caring for the whole person – not just looking at one part of their needs at a time,” said DSHA Director Anas Ben Addi. “We heard from advocates that the lack of affordable housing is a barrier to many low-income people and families with special needs to live and be successful, and we responded. This partnership shows that it is possible to serve people better, with a better quality of life, while reducing public costs.”