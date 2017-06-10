Houghton of Morris Nichols named Bar Association president

Michael Houghton, a partner with the Wilmington, Delaware law firm of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP, has been elected President of the Delaware State Bar Association (“Association”), effective July 1, 2017.

For over 90 years the Delaware State Bar Association has promoted ethical conduct by lawyers, required and offered high quality continuing legal education, reviewed and made recommendations regarding Delaware’s court system and mentored new lawyers. Service to the public is a hallmark of the Association. Encouraging and facilitating pro bono work and providing a lawyer referral service are examples of the Association’s efforts in public outreach.

The purposes and objects of the Association include the advancement of the science of jurisprudence, securing proper statutory reforms, preserving proper standards for members of the Bar, maintenance of honor and dignity in the profession, upholding principles of legal ethics and professional responsibility, cultivation of fraternal relationship among the Bench and Bar of Delaware, perpetuation of legal history and all such other and proper purposes as befit the practice of law and the proper public perception of the profession. In addition, it is the responsibility of the Association to speak on behalf of the courts and to preserve their honor, integrity, high standards and proper remuneration.

Regarding election as President of the Association, Mr. Houghton stated:

Advertisement

“I want the Association to identify and promote more opportunities for service to the Delaware community by members of the Delaware Bar, with a specific emphasis on our younger Delaware lawyers. Many young lawyers want more opportunities for personal fulfillment through service and civic involvement, as well as relationship building and networking with like-minded professionals. During this next year, the Bar will work to increase opportunities for attorney involvement in our civic and community life.”

Houghton has served in numerous leadership roles with both Delaware and national legal and business organizations. He was recently appointed as Chair of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council (“DEFAC”) by Governor John Carney. He has served as President of the Uniform Law Commission, a bi-partisan organization which drafts and enacts uniform and model legislation for all of the states on a variety of topics affecting individuals and businesses and he is also a Trustee of the Uniform Law Foundation. He is a member of the board of the Delaware Bar Foundation. Mr. Houghton also serves as a member of the Boards of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, the Delaware Public Policy Institute, the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation, the Rockefeller Trust Company of Delaware and he serves as a member of the Delaware Heritage Commission.

In his legal practice, he represents state entities and agencies – such as the Diamond State Port Corporation, the Delaware River & Bay Authority and the Delaware Department of Insurance – as well as utilities, banks and various other entities in state and local regulatory matters, including Artesian Water Company, Comcast and Delmarva Power and Light Company. Mr. Houghton earned his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Virginia.