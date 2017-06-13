Carl W. Heckerthas joined the law firm of Gawthrop Greenwood, PC, as a partner. Licensed in Delaware and Pennsylvania, Heckert’s multi-jurisdictional practice focuses on real estate, family, and business law. He will be based in the firm’s offices in Wilmington while also available to clients at the firm’s home in West Chester, PA.

He has represented individuals and small to mid-sized businesses through purchase and sale of properties, as well as litigation of landlord/tenant disputes.

In addition, his family law practice includes divorce, property division, custody, child support, alimony, protection from abuse, as well as grandparent and stepparent’s rights.His business law practice specializes in corporation formation, sales of business and business assets.

Heckert has served as an adjunct professor at Widener School of Law – Delaware campus teaching litigation. He has also led Continuing Legal Education courses in family law matters including custody, protection from abuse and representing an unwilling minor as a guardian ad litem.

Prior to joining Gawthrop Greenwood, he was a senior associate at the firm Joseph W. Benson, P.A. in Wilmington, DE. He is a member of the Delaware Bar Association and the Melson-Arsht Inns of Court.