Hasson of WSFS honored for community investment work

WSFS Financial Corporation, the parent company of WSFS Bank, announced that Theresa A. Hasson, WSFS Bank’s director of Community Reinvestment, has received the 2017 Council’s Award for Community Investment on behalf of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.

Named in recognition of FHLBank Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council, the annual Council’s Award provides special recognition to an outstanding financial services professional who has demonstrated superior professional commitment and community spirit. The award highlights accomplishments in meeting the affordable housing and community investment mission.

The council noted Hasson’s commitment to her profession and dedication to the community as part of her recognition.

Her programs provide additional assistance to women to help them achieve their financial goals through education, debt reduction and achieving homeownership. Her dedication and commitment to the community is evident through her service on nonprofit Boards and Board Committees including Westside Family Healthcare and the First State Community Loan Fund, among others.

“Terri’s leadership, passion, and expertise have proven to be vital to WSFS Bank and the communities we serve,” said Glenn Kocher, seniorvicepresident and director of small business at WSFS Bank. “She embodies the spirit of giving back while being an expert in her field and we congratulate her on this honor.”