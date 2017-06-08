Grain owners to marina location on Monday

After the successful launch of Grain in Newark, owners of the East Main Street restaurant are setting their sights on Summit North Arena, near the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.

On Monday, the former Aqua Sol will become Grain H20 Craft Bar + Kitchen. After extensive renovations, the restaurant is slated to open on Monday, June 12.

Aqua Sol, which closed in September, specialized in Latin cuisine. It was best known for its outdoor deck that offered entertainment, although invasions of mosquitos sometimes affected the proceedings. Grain alsoplans to emphasize the patio at the Summit location. The canal location has potential with a location in the heavily populated Bear-Glasgow area and near Lums Pond State Park.

Residents have long flocked to canal side restaurants in Chesapeake City, MD with waterfront views and live music. Delaware City, near the end of the canal, also has dining and entertainment spots.

Grain, which opened in July 2015, specializes in craft beer, gastropub fare and acoustic entertainment. Owners are Jim O’Donoghue, Catie Mahoney O’Donoghue, Kathy Malone Mikles and Lee Mikles.

The owners have since added a location in Kennett Square, PA at an existing restaurant that underwent remodeling.

Mikles, a former advertising executive who taught at the University of Delaware, has put his expertise to work in promoting Grain in social media and special promotions.

The O’Donoghues and Mikles’ will operate Grain H20, which is expected to follow a similar format.

