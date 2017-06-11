Gas prices fall as refinery output remains high

Delaware gas fell below $2.20 a gallon in many locations as an unexpected supply glut sent crude oil prices downward.

At $2.34, today’s national gas price average was a few cents less than the price on this day one year ago, Wilmington-based AAA Mid-Atlantic reported.

The common denominator for last June and the current month is crude oil.

The benchmark crude oil price settled as low as $49.07 per barrel and as high as $51.23 barrel in the June 6-10 week in 2016.

Now, the price per barrel of crude opened around $45, down nearly $10 per barrel from the April 2017 high of $53.76.

Prices around the First State are approaching year-ago figures. Prices vary by area, with Brandywine Hundred, which borders the high gas tax state of Pennsylvania, seeing higher prices, compared to areas like Newark and Elsmere, where the price at the pump is in the $1.20 area.

Year-Over-Year Gas Price Comparisons (2017 vs. 2016)

June 11, 2017 June 3, 2016 Price Difference Delaware $2.27 $2.23 +4 cents Wilmington/Newark $2.28 $2.23 +5 cents Dover $2.25 $2.23 +2 cents NATIONAL $2.34 $2.36 -2 cents

The first three weeks of June can generally indicate whether consumers will sustain gasoline demand into summer months. However, with gasoline production a profitable bet for refineries, cheaper crude oil barrel prices may still lead to high refinery output.

The record level of gasoline production the US has seen throughout the year will continue to have downward pressure on prices, even as demand grows during the summer driving season.

That means the price could fall further this summer, as Memorial Day is often the high water mark.