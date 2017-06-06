Freiss Associates launches small camp fund with low minimum investments

Friess Associates LLC, Greenville, announced the launch of Friess Small Cap Growth Fund that will mark a departure from its strategy of high minimums

Friess Small Cap Growth Fund represents the first time Friess Associates made its small-cap services widely available.

Smaller companies played such a significant role in the early growth of Friess Associates that the firm began dedicating specialized attention to the small-cap category in 1982, a release stated.

However, over the next 35 years, the funds were limited to high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

Friess Small Cap Growth Fund’s investment minimum is $2,000.

Led by Chief Investment Officer Scott Gates, Friess researchers cooperate to manage the portfolio as a team utilizing the firm’s time-tested investment strategy.

“Friess Small Cap Growth Fund operates in a fruitful hunting ground for our earnings-driven investment approach,” Scott said. “Exhaustive research is at the core of our investment strategy, and we believe the small-cap category offers some of the best opportunities to find underappreciated companies through bottom-up legwork.”

“Friess Small Cap Growth Fund aims to beat benchmarks, not mimic them,” Scott added.

Founded in 1974, Friess Associates manages growth-equity portfolios.

Every Friess-managed portfolio follows a strategy emphasizing the relationship between each company’s earnings performance and its share price.

Friess Associates manages separate portfolios for institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Friess Small Cap Growth Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. AMG Managers Brandywine Funds are distributed by AMG Distributors, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC.

Freiss is now owned by employees,, who bought back AMB’s stake in the company that founder Foster Freiss had sold nearly a decade earlier.

Freiss started the firm in the 1970s after serving as an investment manager in Greenville. Freiss resides in Jackson, WY.