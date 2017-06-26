Former Superior Court Judge Young joins Regar Rizzo

Reger Rizzo & Darnall announced that Robert B. Young, has joined the Firm as Of Counsel in the Firm’s newly opened Dover office. Young joined Reger Rizzo & Darnall in June of 2017, after retiring as Judge of the Superior Court of Delaware earlier this year.

During his 12 years on the bench, Young presided over numerous significant civil and criminal cases. He also served as the presiding officer of the Kent County Mental Health Court. Young served through his term as Judge on the Superior Court, one of only 20 people to do so from Kent County since the inception of the Delaware Superior Court in 1831, until April of 2017.

Prior to joining the Superior Court, Young was an active trial lawyer for more than 35 years. He began his career practicing in Dayton, Ohio in 1969, and was later admitted to practice in the State of Delaware in 1975. He opened his practice in Dover, Delaware, and was joined in 1996 by his son, where they practiced as Young & Young. That office was maintained for more than 30 years, until his appointment to the Court on February 17, 2005.