Former DuPont executive Landgraf to head Washington College

Former DuPont Merck and Educational Testing Service President Kurt Landgraf has been named president of Washington College in Chestertown, MD.

He succeeds Sheila Bair who resigned after two years at the private college on the Eastern Shore. Bair is the former chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. She cited the need to be closer to her family as the reason for resigning two years into a five-year contract.

“Throughout his remarkable career, Kurt Landgraf has set himself apart from his peers as an exceptional leader and an exemplar of the values we seek to instill in our students, faculty, and community here at Washington College,” said Board Chair H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. “We believe his collaborative leadership style, his ability to craft ambitious and integrated strategies, and his operational experience will be an asset to Washington College.

“We are thrilled that such an exceptional candidate was available to lead our college in support of the groundbreaking work of our students and faculty,”

“I am deeply honored by the opportunity to join the Washington College community, and to continue the work of my predecessors in providing students with the best possible education,” said Landgraf. “To join the ranks of this storied and historic institution is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m certain that by working with the faculty, staff, student body, alumni, and board, as well as others in the community, we will be able to accomplish extraordinary things. And while new leadership always brings change, rest assured that President Sheila Bair’s exceptional work to address the national student debt crisis and to launch a comprehensive campaign will not only continue, but I hope will be energized and invigorated.”

In 2015, that search committee — comprised of faculty, senior staff, and board members — began its national search for a new president, considering nearly 400 candidates and vetting nearly 60 contenders. During that process, Landgraf proved himself to be an outstanding candidate, a release stated.

Landgraf comes to Washington College with a decades-long résumé as a senior executive with DuPont (including serving as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chairman of DuPont Europe Middle East and Africa, Chairman and CEO of DuPont Pharmaceutical Company and CEO of DuPont Merck Company), and a 13-year tenure as CEO of ETS, a provider of measurement programs and evaluations for schools, including both the K-12 and higher education communities.

Currently, Landgraf serves as a member of the boards of directors for Corning Incorporated and the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. He has also served as President of the National Consortium for Graduate Degrees for Minorities in Engineering and Science and was nominated, confirmed, and served as Vice Chairman of the Higher Education Commission for the State of New Jersey, the state’s governing body for higher education institutions.

Founding father George Washington was an early donor to the college and agreed to the use of his name for the institution. He also served on its board and received an honorary degree. The college has an enrollment of about 1,400 and a $200 million endowment.