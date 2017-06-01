Former DNREC Secretary Small joins Duffield Associates

Duffield Associates,Pike Creek announced that formerDelaware Department of Natural Resource Secretary David Small has joined the company as a Senior Consultant.

Small joins Duffield following a 30-year career with DNREC where he served most recently as Cabinet Secretary.

Small succeeded DNREC Secretary Collin O’Mara who led the post to head the National Wildlife Federation.

This year, Shawn Garvin was appointed and confirmed as the new DNREC secretary. He is a former regional administration for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

As Senior Consultant,Small will be part of Duffield’s Environmental group which provides services in the areas of site assessment and cleanup, wetlands evaluation, permitting compliance, sustainability, habitat restoration, and safety.

Duffield Associates is an engineering and science consulting firm specializing in civil, environmental, and geotechnical engineering; construction review and testing services.

Duffield has locations in all three counties in Delaware as well as offices in Pennylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey.