Five men sentenced after seizure of kilo of fentanyl at Newark industrial park

Five men have been sentenced in federal court in connection with the February 2016 seizure of over one kilogram of fentanyl at a Newark-areaindustrial park.

According to court documents, these five men were arrested on February 11, 2016, at an industrial park on Albe Drive south of Newmark with approximately 48,800 bags of what appeared to be heroin.

At the time, it was called the largest seizure of pre-packaged heroin in Delaware history. However, laboratory tests identified the substance as fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is several times more potent than heroin. The particular stamp, or brand, on these bags was linked to two overdoses in the area.

A bag of heroin is sold on the street in Delaware for approximately $10, making the total retail value of the seizure approximately $488,800.

United States District Court Senior Judge Sue L. Robinson, imposed the following sentences:

Abdul Haye, 29, of Newark – 109 months

Amyra Haye, 30, of Bear – 109 months

Daniel Haye, 38, of Bear – 96 month

Julius Williams, 30, of Newark – 60 months

Cezar Mills, 41, of Bear – 24 months

Robinson also sentenced each man to three (3) years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

“These defendants distributed a poison on our streets that destroyed numerous lives and families. For that, the penalties in federal court are severe,” said Gary Tuggle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Philadelphia Field Division. “Unfortunately, there were 308 fatal overdose deaths in Delaware in 2016; 120 of which were from fentanyl. The seizure of these bags of fentanyl and the sentencings of these defendants, which came about as a result of the work of all the federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies that participated in this investigation has undoubtedly saved countless lives.”

This case is the product of an investigation conducted as part of the New Castle County HIDTA, which includes members from the following agencies: DEA, Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police Department, Newark Police Department, Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, Delaware Department of Corrections – Probation and Parole, and the Delaware Attorney General’s Office.

Assistant United States Attorney Elizabeth L. Van Pelt prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.