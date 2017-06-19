Firefly Music fest to return on June 14, 2018

Firefly Music Festival will return to The Woodlands in the Dover International Raceway area for its seventh year, June 14-17, 2018.

The 90,000 attending this past weekend’s festival saw performances by headliners The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper, and Bob Dylan and His Band, along with more than 125 additional acts, a release stated.

The event saw competition on its last day from a Philadelphia appearance from legendary band U2.

The announcement came on speculation regarding smaller crowds at the festival and therumored effects of a decision to poll fans on possible acts for the festival.

Festival attendance has also been down at other events that include ithelong-lived Bonnaroo Festival in Tennesee. However, crowds were reported to be higher at another mainstay, Coachella, a festival held in Indio, CA.

The lower attendance reports led to nervousness about the event, especially after the abrupt cancellation of a follow-up country music festival at the Firefly site a couple of years ago. Music festivals are also prone to have a shelf life with attendance dropping as the “new wears off.”

Firefly has bolstered the Kent County economy after long-running attendance declines at the two NASCAR weekends at the neighboring track.

Firefly took steps this year to bolster attendance that included payment plans for those buying passes.

Firefly is produced by Red Frog Events, a Chicago-based company that moved beyond running events after seeing the potential in an East Coast festival in a wooded area between Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Red Frog was selected as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s “Corporate Partner of the Year”. To date, Red Frog has raised over $14 million of a $25 million dollar fundraising commitment to St. Jude and in 2016, announced a one percent profit donation to the organization.