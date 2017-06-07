Fire at American Legion in Harrington leaves one man with serious burns

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at the American Legion in Harrington, Delaware that resulted in serious burns to a 61-year-old male.

The Harrington Fire Company was called to the 17000 block of South DuPont Highway, for a report of a building fire shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire was extinguished upon their arrival. An occupant in the building was transported to the Kent General Hospital for evaluation.

The burn victim was later transferred to Chester Crozier Burn Center.

Advertisement

Deputy Fire Marshals discovered that the fire started inside a bathroom. No cause was determined.

The fire was detected by a smoke alarm system which alerted the other occupants in the building. There were no other injuries.

Damage was estimated at $5,000.