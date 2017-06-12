European delegation to meet with state’s leaders in science, fintech and health clusters

A delegation from Europe’s science and healthcare clusters will meet with Delaware researchers, industry professionals and entrepreneurs to discuss work being done here in bioscience, cancer research, healthcare and fintech.

The event will be held on Friday, June 16 at the Delaware Innovation Space business incubator and research institute at the DuPont Experimental Station.

The European delegates represent bioXclusters+, a European cluster on personalized healthcare. bioXclusters+ brings together four of the fastest-growing life science and healthcare clusters in Europe.

The cluster reBpresents 3,300 small and medium enterprises in the areas of personalized medicine, oncology, cardiovascular, inflammatory, infectious diseases and the central nervous system.

Advertisement

They will attend this exclusive one-day event en route to the International BIO Convention in San Diego. Organized in collaboration with the Enterprise Europe Network, European American Enterprise Council and French-American Chamber of Commerce, the event gives Delaware the opportunity to showcase its competitive advantages for bioscience businesses and to give local companies and institutes the chance to explore collaboration opportunities with their European counterparts.

“Delaware has much to offer international bioscience companies looking for a gateway to the U.S. market and for collaboration opportunities with U.S. companies and researchers,” saidSecretary of State Jeff Bullock. “We look forward to sharing information about our resources, domain experts and entrepreneurial community with our guests at DISI.”

Delaware Innovation Space President and CEO Bill Provinewill give delegation members a guided tour of the facilities, which will soon include laboratory suites, shared open laboratory space, premium lab equipment, hands-on support services, and shared-use conference rooms.

Bullock andNew Castle County Executive Matt Meyerwill welcome delegates at a networking lunch, followed by an afternoon of a roundtable discussion with local experts. Topics will include bioscience innovation in Delaware and opportunities for collaboration; a cancer research project involving gene editing currently underway at the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center; and how distributed ledger technology can be used to manage and share healthcare records more safely and efficiently.

Some of Delaware’s most influential and innovative bioscience professionals will be on-hand for the discussion. “This is a unique opportunity for delegates to connect with an exceptional group of professionals and to appreciate what Delaware can offer the international bioscience community,” saidHelen Stimson, President of the Delaware Bioscience Association.

“Delaware has the whole package: cutting-edge facilities, an engaged team of public officials, a dynamic community of scientific and business experts, and the quality of life that companies seek when looking to start up new operations,” says Bill Provine. “We look forward to engaging with our guests and showcasing for them the value that Delaware can deliver.”