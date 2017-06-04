Equipment auction at former MacDermid Middletown plant

Equipment from a shuttered coated films plant in Middletown, DE will be sold at auction this week.

A June 6th auction is slated for the MacDermid-Autotype site in southern New Castle County as well as a plant in Illinois.

MacDermid-Autotype is a global industrial manufacturer of precision coated films and blended liquids for use in the printing, automotive and electronics industries.

Advertisement

MacDermid bought the plant from Hercules Incorporated in 1995 and in the 2000s merged with British-based Autotype claiming the deal would help the underused plant, a Denver Post story stated.

Equipment includes web converting, bulk chemical, lab & plant support equipment.

The auction is being conducted by MDavis Group, Pittsburgh. The company has no relationship with MDavis, a fabricator and industrial contractor based near Wilmington with sites in northern New Castle County.

Click on the link below for further information.