Elkton, MD Kmart slated for closing

Delaware escaped further closings of Kmart and Sears stores, although a store near the state line is part of the latest wave of downsizing efforts by the troubled retailer.

A list of closingsfrom Business Insider listed the Kmart on Route 40 in Elkton, MD on the list of 72 stores. Also, closing is a Sears in Vineland, NJ.

Delaware typically escapes waves of store closings, due to the lack of a sales tax. However, Kmartshave been closed in Dover and Claymont in recent years.

Stores that carry the Sears name, but operate separately from the retail giant have also closed in recent years including a home and hardware store in Newark and an appliance store near Christiana Mall.

There is continuing nervousness about the fate of remaining Sears and Kmart stores in the state. Sears has anchor stores at Concord Mall, Dover Mall and Prices Corner that would deal heavy blows to the centers if a closing decision was made.

Kmart has worked to build sales with the addition of Sears product lines such as Craftsman. However, same-store sales have continued to drop.