Electrical contractor Hatzel & Buehler leasing space at Delaware Corporate Center

Hatzel & Buehler is doubling the size of one of its Delaware offices with the lease of about 8,076 square feet at 1 Righter Parkway within the Delaware Corporate Center.

Dan Gummel, a vice president with PernaFrederick Commercial Real Estate in Philadelphia, represented Hatzel & Buehler in negotiating the long-term agreement with 1 Righter L.L.C., an affiliate of BPG Real Estate, the owner of the three-story 104,761 square foot multi-tenant Class A office building.

Virtus Realty Advisors cooperated with PernaFrederick and represented building ownership in finalizing the terms of the lease for which no aggregate rental was disclosed.

According to Gummel, Hatzel & Buehler will occupy a portion of the first floor of the structure that was built in 1987 on an 8-acre site fronting the southbound lanes of Route 202 in north Wilmington.

Hatzel& Buehler has been located in about 4,000 square feet in a building at 2093 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. The company owns the building which is currently on the market for sale. Hatzel & Buehler plans to move to its new space in Delaware Corporate Center in the third quarter of this year,

Hatzel & Buehler, established in 1884, is America's oldest electrical contracting firm.

