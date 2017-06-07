DSU president to discuss enrollment success

Delaware State University President Harry L. Williams will be a featured speaker about the success of Delaware State University during the 2017 Presidential Peer Seminar and Leadership Development Institute.

The event will be held in late July and early August.

Convened by the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) in Amelia Island, FL, the organization asked Williams to share his “Vision for the Present and Future HBCUs.”

NAFEO has specifically asked the Dr. Williams to share with the HBCU and PBI leaders some of the initiatives that has resulted in Delaware State University’s remarkable enrollment increase, its standing with public and private grantors, and its high ranking as one of the most diverse and global universities within the NAFEO sphere.

The annual five-day conference is a gathering of presidents and chancellors from the more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as well as from 80 other Predominately Black Institutions (PBIs) of higher education.

The event provides a forum for black higher education leaders to share and receive the best and most contemporary information relating to the demands of governance and leadership, as well as facilitate networking between the higher education CEOs along with representatives from government, corporate, non-government nonprofit and philanthropic circles.