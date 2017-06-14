Downstate firms tangle over use of confidential info

Two downstate firms are tangling over claims using confidential information.

The Chancery Daily (subscription required) reported that computer printer and cartridge company Laser Tone Systems, Milford, is seeking to enjoin Delaware Micro-Computer from using or disclosing the information.

According to Chancery Daily, Laser Tone hired Dover-based Delaware Micro-Computer to manage its computer network and network security.

Laser Tone claims that a vice president of Laser Tone sent confidential information to Micro-Computer’s president and then resigned from his post.

The filing goes on to allege that a business was formed by the president of Delaware Micro that used the information to solicit Laser Tone customers.

While the bulk of Chancery Court cases involve out-of-state companies, Delaware entities also turn to the court, which handles legal equity issues that do not fall under the purview by other courts.Delaware does have a law related to misuse of computer information.

