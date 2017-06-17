Dogfish Head was slow to come to the craft beer can party.

The Milton brewery added a canning line late last year after determining that the packaging would not affect its offerings.

Craft brewers had taken their time in adopting the cans, but as sales grew and competition intensified, the glass-only strategy was dropped.

After reporting strong sales for canned versions of its 60 Minute IPA, Flesh & Blood IPA and SeaQuench, Dogfish Head is taking things a step further with a larger can – a 19.2-ounce version of Sea Quench, the Dogfish blog reported.

States getting the big can are:

– Delaware

– New Jersey

– Pennsylvania (southeast)

– Rhode Island

– Ohio

– Indiana (the Indianapolis area)

– Texas (Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston)

– Nevada (Las Vegas)

– Arizona

Depending on the response, the big can could go nationwide later this year, the Dogfish blog reported. Dogfish Head’s territory includes three dozen states that include key markets like Texas and California.