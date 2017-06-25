Delaware Tech hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Veterans Resource Center

Delaware Tech held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Veterans Resource Center on its Charles L. Terry Campus in Dover.

The center, which was funded by a $22,000 donation from the Navient Foundation, will host guest speakers and student veteran programs such as financial education, career workshops and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) seminars.

It also will provide a meeting space for veteran students to study, relax and engage with fellow veterans, and for the Veterans Inspiring Progress (VIP) student organization that offers support and networking for the campus veteran community.

“This center is another example of our ongoing efforts to provide support for veterans at all of our campuses statewide,” said Delaware Tech President Mark T. Brainard. “The opening of this center means that we now have Veterans Resource Centers in all three counties to help our student veterans achieve their educational and career goals. We sincerely appreciate the support of the Navient Foundation in making this project a reality.”

Resources and services offered to veterans at Delaware Tech include:

“We are committed to see that our men and women in uniform receive all the support they deserve,” said Jack Remondi, CEO, Navient. “We are grateful to Delaware Tech for inviting the Navient Foundation to help make this dedicated space for student veterans a reality. It is our hope that it will allow a generation of post-9/11 veterans to forge new connections that will carry forward throughout their lives.”

For the third year in a row, Delaware Tech has been recognized as a Military Friendly® School. This designation is awarded to the top 15 percent of colleges, universities and trade schools in the country that embrace military students and dedicate resources to ensure their success in the classroom and after graduation.

The college also received the 2016 Delaware Warrior Friendly Business Award, which is presented to a Delaware business that supports service members, veterans and their families through workplace initiatives such as employment, networking and support.