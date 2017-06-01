Delaware Sports Complex files for Chapter 11 protection

A sports field complex in Middletown has filed for Chapter 11 protection. Delaware Sports Complex filed for Chapter last week, with the case assigned to U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Kevin Gross.

According to its website, the complex was to be a “180 acre, state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor sports facility for all athletes in addition to the 190 Acres St. Annes golf course and associated clubhouse and pool nearby to the sports fieldsprovides an overall area of over 370 acres of an athletes dream location for training and play.”

Chapter 11 allows companies protection from creditors while devising a way to deal with debts.

The News Journal reported the complex leases land from the Town of Middletown. The town has worked to develop property in the Levels Road area for Amazon and Johnson Controls.

It was also reported, that the filing includes the nearby St. Anne’s golf course.

A request for comment was sent to a town spokesperson.

The site is separate from the MTown Sports Complex of athletic fields in Middletown and the DE Turf complex near the Kent County, DE community of Frederica.

The Middletown Transcript reported in 2015 that the complex was to have been located near the Summit Aviation airport north of the town, but was later moved to the Levels Road location. The site was to include indoor and outdoor facilities.

DE Turf opened earlier this year and has already hosted a number of tournaments. DE Turf received a loan from M&T Bank as well as a sponsorship deal.