Delaware ranks in top 10 as friendly state for online businesses

Delaware ranks as one of the 10 friendliest states for online businesses.

The state ranked seventh as part of a cluster of top areas in the Mid-Atlantic region. Virginia ranked first, with the District of Columbia sixth and Maryland at No. 10.

The ranking is good news for the state’s technology sector, which would like to see more start-up companies. Delaware is already home to a large corporate and growing start-up community in financial technology “fintech.”

The ranking came from a report from business telecommunications company Frontier Business.

Frontier Business’s research included factors such as technological infrastructures (broadband speed, access, business bundles etc.) with economic climates, workforce education, and overall quality of life in each state and region.

Delaware ranked high, thanks to an educated workforce, broadband access, and amenities that include beaches.

Aiding Delaware are high online broadband Internet speeds that do not come with charges running into the hundreds of dollars a month.

Verizon is now offering one-gigabit speeds in northern Delaware, with Comcast expected to roll out its service later this year. Verizon and Comcast serve much of the Mid-Atlantic region, including three states in the top 10.

The top 10 states were on one state over from the East and West coasts, the one exception being Minnesota.

The situation is different in rural areas of Delaware where high-speed broadband is not always available.

However, the state pushed for a high-speed fiber-optic line that connects its downstate offices and has the potential to serve other businesses.

Sussex County government also partnered on a high-speed Internet ring. In another case, an industrial park tapped into a system operating in a nearby area of Maryland.

Click here for the report.