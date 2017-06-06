Delaware joins a dozen other states in seeking to uphold Paris Agreement

Gov. John Carney announced on Monday that Delaware has joined the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of states committed to upholding the Paris Agreement to combat climate change.

President Trump announced last week that he would withdraw the U.S. from the agreement. The Climate Alliance now includes 13 members.

“Delaware is the country’s lowest-lying state and with 381 miles of coastline, climate change is a very real threat to our future,” said Carney. “As sea levels rise, more than 17,000 Delaware homes, nearly 500 miles of roadway and thousands of acres of wildlife habitat including our critical wetlands are at risk of permanent inundation. Rising average temperatures and an increase in extreme weather events also pose health risks to Delawareans, and threaten our economy. The U.S. should lead in the global fight against climate change. Delaware is proud to join this coalition of states providing that necessary leadership.”

The Paris Agreement called for the U.S. to achieve a 26-28 percent reduction of emissions, from 2005 levels, by 2025. Delaware’s continued commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to clean energy also will provide economic opportunity for Delawareans, and offer significant public health and environmental benefits.

Delaware’s greenhouse gases come from three primary sources: energy production, transportation, and industry. The state is working to reduce emissions in a number of ways, including through continued participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a nine-state program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Delaware also has set renewable energy targets and increased energy efficiency with building codes, weatherization and other voluntary programs.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions requires action at all levels – from people using less energy and driving fuel efficient cars, to the government establishing national pollutant standards,” said Shawn Garvin, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. “We are proud of the progress the state has made and programs that help Delawareans drive cleaner cars and improve energy efficiency in homes and businesses. There is still much work to be done to reduce Delaware’s share of global greenhouse gas emissions, and I look forward to working with our sister states through the U.S. Climate Alliance to meet Delaware’s pledge for the Paris Agreement.”

In the transportation sector, the state now has a statewide network of charging stations in encouraging more hybrid and electric vehicles.

The state’s stance on climate change is not universally accepted.

David Stevenson of the Newark-based Caesar Rodney Institute remains a climate change skeptic and served on the Environmental Protection Agency transition team for the Trump Administration.

Stevenson recently praised the actions undertaken by the Trump Administration to cut funds and programs at the Ennvironmental Protection Agency.

The Institute has taken the state to court over its participation in the regional RGGI greenhouse gas initiative.