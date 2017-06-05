Delaware economy ranks 10th in WalletHub report
Delaware ranked 10th in an economic strength survey from the financial information site WalletHub. Neighboring Maryland ranked ninth, with Pennsylvania at 30th. The state of Washington ranked first.
Delaware’s ranking in other categories:
• 12th– Exports per Capita
• 17th– Startup Activity
• 15th– Percentage of Jobs in High-Tech Industries
• 15th– Annual Median Household Income
• 28th– Unemployment Rate
At the bottom of the rankings were Louisiana and West Virginia.
The ranking for Delaware may raise some eyebrows, given the recent difficulties faced by the state that haveincluded the loss of 1,700 jobs at DuPont Co.and a state budget shortfall of $382 million.
Comments are closed.