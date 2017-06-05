Delaware economy ranks 10th in WalletHub report

Advertisement Delaware ranked 10th in an economic strength survey from the financial information site WalletHub. Neighboring Maryland ranked ninth, with Pennsylvania at 30th. The state of Washington ranked first. Delaware’s ranking in other categories:

• 12th– Exports per Capita

• 17th– Startup Activity

• 15th– Percentage of Jobs in High-Tech Industries

• 15th– Annual Median Household Income

• 28th– Unemployment Rate

WalletHub’s analysis compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 27 key indicators of economic performance and strength.

The data set ranges from gross domestic product growth to startup activity to share of jobs in high-tech industries.