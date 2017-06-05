June 5, 2017 by

Delaware economy ranks 10th in WalletHub report

Advertisement

Source: WalletHub
Advertisement

Delaware ranked 10th in an economic strength survey from the financial information site WalletHub. Neighboring Maryland ranked ninth, with Pennsylvania at 30th. The state of Washington ranked first.

Delaware’s ranking in other categories:
• 12th– Exports per Capita
• 17th– Startup Activity
• 15th– Percentage of Jobs in High-Tech Industries
• 15th– Annual Median Household Income
• 28th– Unemployment Rate

WalletHub’s analysis compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 27 key indicators of economic performance and strength.
The data set ranges from gross domestic product growth to startup activity to share of jobs in high-tech industries.
Authors noted that some states are economic powerhouses. For example,, California is now the sixth-largest economy in the world, with a gross domestic product that’s comparable in size to the U.K.’s and even larger than the economies of France and India.By contrast, Illinois continues to be in a deep trouble, with a record $14.5 billion in unpaid debt. The state ranked 34th overall.

At the bottom of the rankings were Louisiana and West Virginia.

The ranking for Delaware may raise some eyebrows, given the recent difficulties faced by the state that haveincluded the loss of 1,700 jobs at DuPont Co.and a state budget shortfall of $382 million.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

About the Author

Special to Delaware Business Now

Delaware Business Now is a five-day-a-week newsletter and associated website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.

Visit Website

Comments are closed.