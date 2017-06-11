Delaware Business Now rolls out new website

Delaware Business Now’s redesigned website went live over the weekend.

The site lives up to Delaware Business Now’s motto of “News Now. Not Later.” with a fast, responsive design that is easily viewed on any personal computer or mobile device.

The goal is to provide a fast and friendly user experience with few of annoying pop ups, click bait stories and other features users endure on many media websites.

“We know you want to access stories fast and on any device. The new Delaware Business Now site lives up to that goal,” said Doug Rainey founder and publisher of Delaware Business Now.

The original site, rolled out about four years ago, was mobile-friendly and aged well in the fast-paced online world.

The site adopted well to a format change in early 2015 that converted the weekly Delaware Business Bulletin online newspaper and the Delaware Business Daily website to a single identity.

Still, four years is the average lifespan of websites and an upgrade was in order.

Delaware Business Now turned to veteran news website designer David Walsh for the redesign.

Walsh, who operates Walsh Creative in Red Bank, NJ, came up with a simple, attractive designed that reflects the seafoam color scheme of the Delaware Business Now “flag” logo.

Red Bank is a technology center for hyperlocal news websites that are filling the gap left behind by declining resources at legacy media.

Another Delaware Business Now partner, Broadstreet Ads, also based in Red Bank, provides responsive and sophisticated online advertising options, along with a state-of-the-art server platform.

Along with the new design came more advertising options for our customers with formats that make a splash on the web page, but do not distract or irritate readers.

The website is the companion to the Delaware Business Now’s newsletter, which operates five days a week.

For information on taking advantage of the advertising options on the website, contact Rainey at drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com