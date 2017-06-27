County officials celebrate 75th home purchase under Workforce Housing Program

New Castle County Executive Matthew Meyer, County Councilman John Cartier, county government housing staff and housing advocates visitedClaymont’s Darley Greenon Monday to mark the 75thpurchase of a home through New Castle County’s Workforce Housing Program.

Darley Green is a great example of a housing partnership that works,”said Meyer. “Builders and your local government have collaborated to increase quality, affordable places to call home. And today we are proud to celebrate the 75th home purchase under this program.”

Local housing programs that rely on federal housing funds are required to limit eligibility to residents who make 80 percent or less of the area median income, or just over $66,000 for a family of four living in New Castle County. The County’s Workforce Housing Program is available to those earning up to 120 percent of area median income, or about $99,000 for a family of four, expanding access to a much larger number of residents who earn too much to qualify for traditional local, state and federal housing assistance programs but who find themselves priced out of affordable housing in New Castle County.

“I see first-hand the frustration that many of our buyers face when looking to purchase a new home,”said Robin Chase, sales manager for Montchanin Builders at Darley Green. “With funds needed for down payment and closing costs, although they are credit worthy and can afford the monthly mortgage payments, the dream of homeownership is impossible because they do not have “out of pocket” funds. The Workforce Housing program through New Castle County is allowing people who never thought they could afford a new home to finally do so! It is a simple application process, and our team of financing and sales professionals are here to help you every step of the way!”

New Castle County’s Workforce Housing legislation was adopted in the spring of 2008, just before the Great Recession brought housing construction to nearly a standstill. As the housing market improved over the following years, the first Workforce Housing homes were constructed in 2013, and the first purchase was completed that August.

Interest in the program among residents and builders has increased substantially in recent years, and as of today 75 homebuyers and 101 renters have secured housing through the program. A total of 447 housing units have been approved for construction through this program, including those already constructed, and since the first four resident applications were accepted in 2012 the total number of resident applications has grown to 480, including more than 180 in the last year alone.

When the project is built out, Darley Green will feature more than 100 moderately priced homes available for sale to residents who are eligible through the New Castle County Workforce Housing Program.