Counterfeiters hit Rehoboth mainstays Funland and Kohr Bros.

Rehoboth Beach Police reported three cases of counterfeit bills being passed over the weekend at two well-known businesses.
Police were called to boardwalk landmark Funland on two occasions, Friday, June 23rd at around 7:45 p.m. and on Sunday, June 25th at around 3:15 p.m., for a report that the business was in receipt of counterfeit $20 bills. The business discovered that they had been provided three counterfeit bills on one occasion and six on another.
On Sunday, June 25th at around 12:30 p.m., Rehoboth Beach Police were called to Kohr Bros. custard shop in the first block of Rehoboth Avenue for a report that the business was also in receipt of a counterfeit $20 bill. It is believed that the bill was given to the business for services rendered on Friday, June 23rd, between 11:00 a.m. and midnight.
All bills l had separate and distinct serial numbers but were missing two noticeable security features– the portrait watermark and the security thread. The security features are described in the accompanying illustration. Further informationis availableathttps://www.uscurrency.gov.