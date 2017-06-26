Counterfeiters hit Rehoboth mainstays Funland and Kohr Bros.

(Click to enlarge image)

Rehoboth Beach Police reported three cases of counterfeit bills being passed over the weekend at two well-known businesses.

Police were called to boardwalk landmark Funland on two occasions, Friday, June 23rd at around 7:45 p.m. and on Sunday, June 25th at around 3:15 p.m., for a report that the business was in receipt of counterfeit $20 bills. The business discovered that they had been provided three counterfeit bills on one occasion and six on another.

On Sunday, June 25th at around 12:30 p.m., Rehoboth Beach Police were called to Kohr Bros. custard shop in the first block of Rehoboth Avenue for a report that the business was also in receipt of a counterfeit $20 bill. It is believed that the bill was given to the business for services rendered on Friday, June 23rd, between 11:00 a.m. and midnight.

