Coons praises federal funding decision for Port of Wilmington, beaches

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today delivered remarks at the Energy and Water Development Subcommittee hearing on President Trump’s funding request and the budget justification for the Corps of Engineers and the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation. Following his opening remarks, Senator Coons questioned Lieutenant General Todd Semonite, Commanding General and Chief of Engineers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Douglas Lamont, senior official Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works).

“I very much appreciate the reprogramming of funds for the Port of Wilmington after they were initially left out of the FY 2017 work plan,” said Coons.“Those funds are critical for dredging our port this summer. I am also pleased to see that the FY 2018 budget includes sufficient funding for two dredge cycles for the port so we can continue having 6 million tons of cargo delivered and shipped every year.”

“I was also glad to see the FY 2017 work plan allows the completion of the Delaware River deepening from 40 to 45 feet as well as funds to renourish some of our critical beaches,” said Senator Coons. “I understand the bids for the last major phase of the deepening project are out this week, and our region is very much looking forward to having that deeper channel.”