Comcast now offering wireless service through its stores

Comcast announced thatXfinity Mobile,a new wireless service, is now available in Xfinity Stores across Comcast’s Freedom Region including Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs, New Jersey and northern Delaware.

Sales of Xfinity Mobile, both online and through call centers, began in all of Comcast’s service areas on May 17. Xfinity has a store on Concord Pike in northWilmington,

“We’re honored to be the first to unveil Xfinity Mobile at Xfinity Stores in our hometown and across our region,” said Jim Samaha, senior vice president of Comcast’s Freedom Region. “This is another way our Xfinity Stores are transforming the customer experience, and we’re excited to show consumers how Xfinity Mobile integrates with our other Xfinity products including X1, Xfinity Home and xFi.”

Xfinity Mobile uses the Verizon network and more than 17 million hotspots nationwide. Available to all Xfinity Internet customers, the service is designed to save customers money with up to five lines included, unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no line access fees.

Each Xfinity Mobile customer receives 100 MB of shared data across all lines.

.Using the Xfinity Mobile app, customers can “switch and save” on their data plan – changing from “By the Gig” to “Unlimited” dataoptions at any time during their billing cycle for no additional cost, and then switching back to “By the Gig” at the beginning of the next billing cycle.

In addition, with Xfinity Mobilefamilies can mix-and-match data for each account.

Payment options for devices include monthly installments across a 24-month period, or a one-time, upfront payment of the full retail price of the phone.

Comcast also plans to roll out later this summer a new internet offering that will deliver speeds up to 1 Gigabit-per-second (Gbps) to residential customers.

The service comes as more people “cut the cord” from Comcast and other providers and stream channels from Hulu, Amazon Prime, DirectTV Netflix and others,

The company has completed its deployment of the service throughout the City of Boston, and also plans to launch 1 Gigabit service in Washington, DC; Charlottesville, VA; Baltimore; Harrisburg, PA; and Lancaster, PA.

Other areas, including Delaware, will see the service later in the summer summer and fall. No timetable was announced.

Rival Verizon FiOS has also rolled out the 1 Gigabit service in northern Delaware and other markets.

Last month, Comcast launchedXfinity xFi, a platformthatprovides a digital dashboard for customers to set up their home Wi-Fi network, find their password, see what devices are connected, troubleshoot issues, set parental controls, and even pause Wi-Fi access on their home network during dinner or bedtime.

New and current customers can visitXfinity.com/gigfor more information.