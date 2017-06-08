City seeks potential partners for rehabbing Baynard Stadium

The City of Wilmington is seeking letters of interest regarding a public-private partnership that would manage and improve Baynard Stadium.

A study group came up with a number of options that included the partnership.

A lease and a $20 million upgrade of the stadium by Salesianum School was derailed by opposition from local politicians worried about control of the property and use by outside groups. They went on to claim that city or state money might be available.

Salesianum quickly withdrew its proposal and it became clear that such funding was available as the state struggles with a $382 million budget shortfall.

The stadium is badly in need of repairs. A portion of the stands at the stadium was closed, due to their deteriorating condition.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said that a public and private partnership between the city and another entity is the best option in order to preserve, manage and improve the stadium.

Purzycki said any entity interested in developing a partnership with the City that has the financial ability to undertake this type of large-scale project, should contact his office inwriting only within the next 14 days.

The mayor said if multiple, legitimate inquiries are made, the city will establish a formal request for proposals process to entertain all submissions.



“The process we’ve used up to this point to determine options regarding the facility’s future has produced very important financial information and analysis,” said Purzycki. “What we now have in front of us makes a public and private partnership a smart and reasonable choice to explore,” said Purzycki. “Those interested in talking to the City should contact us in writing immediately so we can determine which way to proceed.”



Purzycki said letters of interest should be addressed to his attention at the Office of the Mayor, 800 North French Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801 by the close of business on June 21, 2017.