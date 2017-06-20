Citizens for Pro-Business Delaware doubles down on getting Senate vote

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware announced it has purchased a six-figure, statewide TV advertisement after legislation did not move out of committee.

The group will also continue its mail, phone, and email campaign.

Citizens is seeking a Senate vote on legislation calling for a three-year cooling off period on the sale of TransPerfect.

An impasse over a sale among company owners Philip Shawe, who along with his mother Shirley Shawe owns half the company, and Elizabeth Elting, who owns the other half, led to the bill and a flurry of legal actions.

TransPerfect provides translation and other business services.

Chancellor Andre Bouchard has appointed a receiver to start the sale of the company but has also appointed a former vice chancellor to try to hammer out an agreement.

“This is too important to Delaware voters and for Delaware’s economy. We are not going away.” said Chris Coffey, campaign manager of Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. “Already, thousands of citizens have contacted their legislators, but we plan on doing, even more, to help voters reach their representatives in the Senate.”

A release from the group stated that “ although Senators Nicole Poore and David McBride continue to disregard thousands of emails, signatures, and calls from Delaware voters in the Elections and Government Committee hearing on SB53, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware (CPBD) has vowed to continue voter education. CPBD is encouraging constituents to increase pressure on the committee to pass SB53 and bring it to a full Senate vote.”

Coffey continued, “This issue deserves a full vote in the Senate and if that doesn’t happen, we will spend the summer holding lawmakers accountable and letting voters statewide know that their efforts to urge their Senators to pass SB53 out of committee were ignored.”

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware describes itself as a group “made up of more than 2,200 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others.”