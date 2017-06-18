Christiana Hospital opens parking garage for patients, visitors

Christina Care has opened a new patient and visitor self-park garage at Christiana Hospital, south of Newark.

The garage offers 700 spaces with four stories of free parking at the main hospital entrance.

Features include:

Handicapped parking available on the first level.

Spaces designated for energy-efficient cars on all levels.

Covered DART bus stop on the first level.

Free self-parking is available for patients and visitors in surface lots throughout the hospital property. In addition to the garage, handicapped parking is designated in surface lots

Valet Parkingis available weekdays for patients and visitors for $5 a day. Valet staff are available to park cars on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Cars can be picked up until 9 p.m. Valet parking is free of charge for patients and visitors with handicapped hang tags or license plates.

Parking has been an issue as the hospital over the years. Christiana has now added parking structures for both employees and visitors.

Click here for a parking map.