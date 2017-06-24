Christiana Care physician reviews part of transparency program

Consumers often search online reviews when considering new products or services. So when it comes to one of their most important decisions, selecting a health care provider, Christiana Care is ensuring consumers have the most accurate information they need to make informed choices.

In January, Christiana Care launched the Clinician Transparency Program, in which patients’ reviews of about 115 primary care and women’s health providers are posted on the system’sFind a Doctor website.In June, consumer feedback became available for other outpatient clinicians, including medical specialists and surgeons, for a total of about 400 clinicians.

“Sharing this information will improve the experience of our patients,” said CEO Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH. “Top-performing health systems around the country are increasing the transparency they provide — transparency around quality, safety, financial performance and also what to expect from the people who provide care. “This initiative will help the people we serve in respectful, expert, caring partnerships make informed choices about their provider. I am deeply appreciative to all of our clinicians who understand that clinical transparency will push us to be even better.”

Clinician reviews already are available online at sites such as Yelp, Facebook and Healthgrades. By posting more accurate and comprehensive feedback, Christiana Care can ensure that it adheres to the Seal of Integrity upheld by partner Press Ganey Associates, which has helped health care providers improve patient experience for more than 30 years.

Advertisement

Click here for the full story from Christiana Care.