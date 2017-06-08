Chemours makes the Fortune 500 list

DuPont and spin-off Chemours made the Fortune 500 list of America’s largest companies.

DuPont came in at 113th, with Chemours clocking in at 482 on the annual list that ranks companies by revenue.

Navient, which was spun off a few years ago from student lender Sallie Mae, came in at 514th.

Navient services student loans, while Sallie Mae functions as a lender.

Advertisement

Navient was on the list last year and could return if it can gain student loan business from the Department of Education. The DOE plans to reduce the number of servicers to one.

Chemours moved to the list as markets improved for its chemical products that include air-conditioner refrigerants. Also faring better is its titanium business.

After the spin-off, Chemours closed its long-running titanium dioxide plant near Wilmington.

Chemours stock has also skyrocketed as the company cut its debt load and gained the confidence of investors. Chemours has decided to remain in Delaware at the former DuPont headquarters in downtown Wilmington.

Over the past year, Chemours shares have skyrocketed from $8 to nearly $40 a share.

DuPont has also seen recovering sales but is a much smaller company after sales and spin-offs over the years that included Chemours and its automotive finishes business. Axalta.

DuPont and other familyventures at one time amounted to one of the largest entities in the U.S., prior to an order in the 1950s to sell off a controlling stake in General Motors.

The company also owned Conoco, one of the nation’s largest oil companies.

DuPont is slated to merge with chemical giant Dow, with the combined companies to be spun off into three Fortune 500 entities. Two of the three companies, including the key agricultural business, will be based in Delaware.

If the list was based on stock market value, Wilmington-area pharmaceutical company Incyte Corp. would be on the Fortune 500. Incyte has a total stock market value of $24 billion, compared to nearly $7 billion for Chemours and nearly $71 billion for DuPont.

Delaware has seen the loss of Fortune 500 companies Hercules and MBNA, due to mergers.