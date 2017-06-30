The Delaware Supreme Court has upheld a Chancery Court ruling that could be the final word on a long-running lawsuit that pitted neighbors against a legless Harbeson man’s hobby garage.

The Cape Gazette reported the ruling on Friday.

The case, which made national news, pitted Charles Williams, has against neighbors who were not happy with the pole building that housed the garage.

A YouTube video from the Cape Gazette website (see below ) generated more than one million views.

The video resulted in widespread condemnation of the neighbors, who said that Williams’ garage would set a bad precedent.

Williams claimed that no money had changed hands when he works with his friends on cars. Williams has no legs after being injured in a construction accident.

Inspections by Sussex County officials had detected no violations, according to Glasscock’s opinion.

Glasscock seemed to express annoyance with the prolonged litigation. He had earlier issued an opinion that set the stage for a final finding.

“This matter has been, unfortunately, heavily litigated and it has undoubtedly consumed more of the parties’ resources than a neutral observer might think efficient or reasonable,” Glasscock wrote. “The matter was tried for two days and what I consider to be the primary issue—whether Williams’ pursuit of his hobby constituted a nuisance-in-fact—was resolved in a Memorandum Opinion of June 23, 2016.”

Plaintiffs had continued to argue in court and in the Cape Gazette video that the building, which Williams fixed up with old-time automotive signs, violated county zoning codes. The dispute, which has been going on for six years, took on bitter tones, with a sign indicating that Jesus would punish Williams for his actions.

Plaintiffs have the right to appeal, but barring a serious legal error, the parties would face and uphill fight.

The legal battle does reflect a changing Sussex County, with residents less tolerant of the rural environment that has typically allowed greater latitude in land use by farmers and others.