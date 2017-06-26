Ceremony to mark release of Forever stamps honoring Andrew Wyeth

The U.S. Postal Service will mark the release of Andrew Wyeth Forever stamps that commemorate the centennial of his birth.

The event is free and open to the public on July 12 at 11 a.m. at the Brandywine River Museum of Artin Chadds Ford.

On hand will be Andrew Wyeth’s son Jamie Wyeth along with

U.S. Postal Service Senior Director and Chief of Staff to the Postmaster General Patrick Mendonca.

The public may RSVP online atusps.com/awyeth.

This pane of 12 Forever stamps celebrates the centennial of the birth of Andrew Wyeth (July 12, 1917 – Jan. 16, 2009), one of the most prominent American artists of the 20th century.

Wyeth created haunting and enigmatic paintings based largely on people and places in his life in Chadds Ford and his home in Maine. It is a body of work defies easy categorization.

This issuance includes stamps that each features a detail from a different Andrew Wyeth painting. The paintings are: “Wind from the Sea” (1947), “Big Room” (1988), “Christina’s World” (1948), “Alvaro and Christina” (1968), “Frostbitten” (1962), “Sailor’s Valentine” (1985), “Soaring” (1942–1950), “North Light” (1984), “Spring Fed” (1967), “The Carry” (2003), “Young Bull” (1960), and “My Studio” (1974).