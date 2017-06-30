Central Delaware Chamber honors award winners

Three hundred Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce members and their guests attended the CDCC’s Annual Awards for Excellence dinner, hosted at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino.

Bill Strickland, chair of the Excellence in Business Committee, announced the winners of Small Business of the Year, Large Employer of the Year, and Young Professional of the Year.

Pizzadili Deli/Catering & Winery won for Small Business of the Year. Large Employer of the Year is Dover Air Force Base. Young Professional of the Year is Katrina Sullivan, Delaware State News Advertising Manager.

Advertisement

CDCC members nominated and voted for all three of the award winners.

Young Professional of the Year was Kayla Byrd, Delaware State Housing Authority; Latasha Stamas, Harris School of Business; and Katrina Sullivan, Delaware State News.