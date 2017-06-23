Capriotti’s has big plans for Utah

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shophas signed three franchise agreements to bring a total of 12 locations to the Salt Lake City area over the next three years. The first new location is expected to open in October in Daybreak.

Capriotti’sis most famous for slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll. There is currently one restaurant in the Salt Lake City area in West Valley City and a second Capriotti’s in St. George.

“We are hoping Capriotti’s will soon become a household name throughout Utah,” said David Bloom, Capriotti’s Chief Development Officer. “We know a lot of people from Salt Lake City look forward to stopping by Capriotti’s while on trips to Las Vegas, so we’re excited to be bringing nine new locations to this area.”

Capriotti’s has more than 100 fast-casual restaurant locations across the country. The company is currently working with developers across the country, including Nashville, Reno, Boise, and Norfolk, VA.

Capriotti’s will open 15 new shops in 2017 and will grow the brand to 500 locations by 2025 through franchising, according to a release.

The company was founded in Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood and has its second largest concentration of stores in Delaware and adjacent areas. The company is based in Las Vegas, an area where it has its largest concentrationof stores.