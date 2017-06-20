Business people: June 20, 2017

(See gallery below)

Navient makes executive appointments

Navient announced that Tim Hynes will fill the newly-created role of executive vice president, consumer lending.

Hynes has served as the company’s chief risk and compliance officer since 2014, and previously led both the Navient credit division and the asset recovery division after joining the company in 2008. He held various leadership roles in account acquisition, credit, risk management and marketing for more than 15 years at MBNA and Bank of America after graduating from the University of Richmond with degrees in marketing and finance.

Advertisement

Steve Hauber has been appointed to succeed Hynes as the company’s chief risk and compliance officer. Hauber has been Navient’s chief audit officer for six years, and was previously vice president of credit risk, having joined the company in 2003. A certified public accountant, he gained exposure to many industries working at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young before moving to Navient. Hauber earned both his bachelor’s in business administration and his master’s in accounting from the University of North Carolina.

Jennifer Walker has been promoted to the company’s chief audit officer. Walker has been with the company for 12 years, and has been a vice president in internal audit since 2012. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia, and has worked in the field of internal auditing and risk consulting for over 18 years.

Committee of 100 elects directors

The members of The Committee of 100 recently elected four new directors to help lead the organization as it celebrates 50 years of promoting responsible economic development in Delaware.

Joining The Committee of 100 board of directors are Rob McMurray, Vice President & Controller of Christiana Care Health System; Jonathan Reese, Vice President, Commercial Lending – Delaware Division for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company; Gregory Ritter, Project Manager for Whiting-Turner Contracting Company; and Brent Shaffer, Partner at Young, Conaway, Stargatt & Taylor, LLP.

Delmarva Poultry Industry names assistant director

Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc. has hired Holly Porter as its assistant executive director.

Porter’s responsibilities for the non-profit trade association working for the Delmarva Peninsula’s chicken industry will include membership development and promotion, assisting the Communications Manager on outreach programs, expanding the association’s public affairs work, serving as liaison with other poultry and agricultural associations, working with the Executive Director on event and meeting planning and implementation, and assisting the Executive Director with all aspects of organization management and policy implementation.

Porter comes to DPI from the Delaware Department of Agriculture, where she was a deputy principal assistant in the Office of the Secretary. Previously, she was a marketing specialist for the Delaware Department of Agriculture and also worked in marketing for MidAtlantic Farm Credit. She has served as the co-director of the LEADelaware program, as a committee member of the MidAtlantic Women in Agriculture Conference and as an advisory council member to the Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education program.

George, Miles & Buhr, LLC adds staff

George, Miles & Buhr, LLC announced new additions. The firm has offices in Seaford, Salisbury, MD; and Sparks, MD.

Lauren E. Wandel, AIAjoined earlier this year as an Architect.She received her Bachelor of Architecture in 2015 from Pennsylvania State University and is a Registered Architect in the State of Pennsylvania. In addition to her architectural degree, she holds two minors focusing on sustainability, land use and development, and urban forestry and farming. She is certified with the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) for Advanced Architectural Drafting.

Len P. Janssen, E.I.T.joined GMB as an Engineer in the Structural/Marine Engineering Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Delaware. His prior experience as a Project Engineer and Assistant Superintendent with a large Construction Services company in Baltimore.

Steven Brodbeckjoined GMB’s Site/Sustainable Design Group as a Sr. Project Manager for land development projects.He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University.

Ben Hashemi, E.I.T.joined as a Project Engineer. He came to GMB with four years of prior experience with water and wastewater engineering, including trenchless technologies such as CIPP, Pipe Bursting, Geopolymer, CFRP, and other rehabilitation techniques.He holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering with a concentration in Pipeline and Trenchless Technology from theUniversity of Texas Arlington.

Berkshire Hathaway announces associate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Greenville Home Marketing Center, welcomed Keith Seichepine as a sales associate. He services the Greenville.