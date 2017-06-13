Business people: June 13, 2017

Timothy J. Constantine, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, is joining United Concordia Dental as its president and chief operating officer.

In this new role, Constantine will oversee United Concordia’s sales and government programs, reporting to F. G. “Chip” Merkel, chief executive officer and chairman of the board, to ensure the transfer of crucial business knowledge about the dental industry.

Constantine will retain his role as a market-facing executive in Delaware and Central Pennsylvania for Highmark Inc., a position he has held since 2001. Previously, Constantine served as executive vice president of Commercial Markets for Highmark Inc. from June 2015 through May 2017 and as vice president of Network and Medical Management upon joining Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware in 1998. Constantine is a graduate of Loyola University of Maryland, and serves on several business and community boards in Delaware.

Advertisement

Wheeler Wolfenden and Dwares welcomes Hughes

Wheeler Wolfenden and Dwares, CPAs welcomedEvan Hughesto its audit and tax practices as a staff accountant. Hughes earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Rowan University.

1st Mariner Bank names VP

1st Mariner Bank welcomedDavidKenneyas Vice President, Senior Commercial Relationship Manager. In his new role,Kenneywill identify and develop new credit and non-credit banking opportunities within the Delaware market.

Regal Builders promotes Olear

Harry Miller III, president of Regal Builders and developer of Noble’s Pond has promoted Justin Olear to Vice President of Construction and Operations.

Olear joined Regal Builders in 2013 while completing after completing his B.S. Degree in Architectural Studies & Construction, and earned his M.S. Degree in Construction Management in 2014 from Philadelphia University.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Home Builders Association of Delaware and chairs the Young Professionals Council. He is also a member of ULI, and of NAHBS’s 55+ Housing Industry Council.

Benchworks named to elite

PM360 has named Emil Andrusko, Sr. Vice President of Pharmaceutical Strategy at Benchworks, Chestertown, MD as one of the 2017 PM360 ELITE 100 2 in the Mentor category.

Now in its third year, the PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.

He joined Benchworks in 2014. He is primarily responsible for market development within the biopharmaceutical market, as well as strategic planning and direction for a variety of existing clients.

Andrusko has 30 years of sales and marketing experience in the pharmaceutical industry with Wyeth and Pfizer. He has held numerous executive sales and marketing leadership positions in numerous therapeutic categories and has a track record of innovation and driving growth for brands.

The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact to the healthcare industry throughout their careers.