Blood supply at low levels during holiday weekend

With 4th of July weekend underway, Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is asking donors to remember that the need for blood never takes a holiday.

“Our greatest need is always for O Negative, the universal blood type,” said Michael Waite, director of marketing and community relations for Blood Bank of Delmarva, “but patients in our community need all blood types. Last year at this time, there was a critical nationwide shortage of blood and many blood centers along the east coast are currently issuing an emergency appeal. This year, we’re doing all we can to alleviate a similar situation. We’re open during our normal business hours at all of our donor centers to make it as convenient as possible for people to donate.”

Appointments are suggested, at DelmarvaBlood.orgto schedule online or call 1 888 8-BLOOD-8. Blood Bank of Delmarva’s mobile app is also available. Walk-in donors are always welcome.

BBD’s Christiana and Dover Centers will also be open for appointments on Tuesday, July 4th from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Blood Bank of Delmarva has convenient donor locations across the Delmarva Peninsula.