Blood Bank to close Wilmington location late this month and add mobile visits

Expiring lease and building sale cited

Blood Bank of Delmarva will close its downtown Wilmington donation center in late June.

“Donors have been telling us for a while that taking time out of their workday to donate is becoming increasingly challenging and we’re seeing it in our numbers,” said Ric Thomas, vice president of Technical Services for Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD). “Our Market Street donor center in Wilmington is not serving our community as efficiently as we’d like to see, so we’ve made the decision to close that center and increase our mobile drives in the city. Since our lease expired and the building has been sold, this was a good opportunity for BBD to improve how we serve our local community.”

Advertisement

Thomas continued, “Our Market Street donor center in Wilmington is not serving our community as efficiently as we’d like to see, so we’ve made the decision to close that center and increase our mobile drives in the city. Since our lease expired and the building has been sold, this was a good opportunity for BBD to improve how we serve our local community.”

Blood Bank of Delaware was established in August of 1954 by a group of Wilmington businessmen. The organization’s first offices were located on Washington Street and the 913 Market Street donor center first opened on the 9th floor in 1984. BBD moved to its current ground floor location in 2006.

“By switching to a mobile strategy we’ll have the ability to collect donations from a wider variety of the population, including those who spend a majority of their day inside their offices. This will result in increased blood donations which will benefit the over 20,000 patients we serve in area hospitals each year” says Thomas.

Blood Bank of Delmarva’s Market Street location will be open to collect blood through June 27th. Those who would like to schedule a donation appointment may call 1 888 8-BLOOD-8 or visit www.DelmarvaBlood.org. BBD also has amobile app for appointments.

Blood Bank of Delmarva has four other donation centers throughout the region: Chadds Ford, PA, Salisbury, MD, Dover and Newark.