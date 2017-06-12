BJ’s promotion ties discount gas to laundry soap, other products

BJ’s Wholesale Clubis partnering with Procter & Gamble on a gas and household products promotion.

Members will save25 centsper gallon when filling their tank at a BJ’s Gas location after purchasing two qualifying P&G items at a BJ’s Wholesale Club location on the same day throughJuly 5.

“We’re committed to offering unbeatable value to our Members on everything they need from diapers and paper towels to laundry detergent and fuel,” saidLee Delaney, executive vice president of BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Summer is a time for families to relax and have fun. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with P&G to offer our members, even more, savings so that they can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying the summer.”

Members can save on BJ’s Gas when they shop a wide variety of P&G’s leading brands, including Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Bounty, Charmin, Head & Shoulders, and Gillette. Those interested can visit www.bjs.com/gasfor specific products and details.

In recent months, BJ’s has posted the lowest gas prices in Delaware, according to the GasBuddy.com website. The lowest prices are available to members of the club. BJ’s has gas locations at clubs in Elsmere, New Castle, and Millsboro.

My BJ’s Perks Mastercard holders save an additional10 centsoff a gallon at BJ’s gas.